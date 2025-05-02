Trisura Group FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Raymond James

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cormark cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.44.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.92.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

