Twilio’s (TWLO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the technology company's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -152.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

