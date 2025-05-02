Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 149,870 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

