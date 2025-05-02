UBS Group Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $72.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

BBIO opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,600. This trade represents a 71.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,309,191 shares of company stock valued at $208,544,821. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 131,743 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

