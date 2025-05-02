UBS Group Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $65.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 360,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

