UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after acquiring an additional 939,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

