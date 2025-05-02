UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 325.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

