UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $147.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

