United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. United Community Banks traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 713259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Community Banks

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.