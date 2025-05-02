United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. United Community Banks traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 713259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on United Community Banks
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Community Banks Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.