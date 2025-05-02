United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.0 %
United Utilities Group stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
Further Reading
