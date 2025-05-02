United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.0 %

United Utilities Group stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

