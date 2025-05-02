Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

