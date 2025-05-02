UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URGN. Scotiabank started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $18,628,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $16,149,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

