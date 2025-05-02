US Capital Advisors Expects Increased Earnings for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

