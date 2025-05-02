US Capital Advisors Has Pessimistic View of CQP Q3 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.60.

CQP stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.57. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 104,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

