US Capital Advisors Has Weak Outlook for Kinetik Q2 Earnings

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.8 %

Kinetik stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kinetik by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.88%.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.