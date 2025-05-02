Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Valvoline traded as low as $33.27 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 1212775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after buying an additional 101,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Valvoline by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

