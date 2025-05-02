Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Position Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

VCLT stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3583 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

