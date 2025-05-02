Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

