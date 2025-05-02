Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,289 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of VXRT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

