Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Vericel by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of VCEL opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 632.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,034 shares of company stock worth $2,482,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

