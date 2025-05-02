Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Financial Survey

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Verify Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 1 2.83 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 261.79%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Verify Smart”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.26 Verify Smart $220,000.00 36.26 N/A N/A N/A

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verify Smart.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Verify Smart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Verify Smart

(Get Free Report)

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.