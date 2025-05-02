Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,064 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

