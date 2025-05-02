Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSP. Raymond James cut their target price on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.04 and a beta of 1.21. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

