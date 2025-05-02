Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $68.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as low as $55.27 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 272212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 113.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,755,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 127.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 221,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

