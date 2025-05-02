Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.