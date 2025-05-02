Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.08.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 259,569 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

