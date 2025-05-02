Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.08.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci Partners Investments
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.