Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMC. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $263.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.68. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

