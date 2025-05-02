Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.07 and last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 1139246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

