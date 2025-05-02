Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 1087907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Specifically, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

