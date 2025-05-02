Wedbush Forecasts Intel’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Intel has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

