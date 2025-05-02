Weitz Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.