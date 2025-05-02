Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

AS stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

