Wells Fargo & Company Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $65.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

CSGP opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

