Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $171.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.61.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $212.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.