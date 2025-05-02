Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $55.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

