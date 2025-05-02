Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,008 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.