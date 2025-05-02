Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,476 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,899.01. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $3,124,263 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $25.34 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.