Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

