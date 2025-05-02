Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $657,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Delek US were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 76.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

