Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Unitil were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unitil by 139.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Unitil by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Price Performance

Unitil stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

