Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $680,000 Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 653,794 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Star Bulk Carriers

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.