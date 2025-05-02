Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $703,000 Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.