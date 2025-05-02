Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,293.28. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $105,892.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,388.40. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

ARQT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

