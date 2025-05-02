Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $734,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Safehold were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safehold by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

