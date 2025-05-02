Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $738,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,583,000 after acquiring an additional 711,313 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $918.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.