Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $761,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

HLIO stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.