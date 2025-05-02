Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

