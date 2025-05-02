Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,518 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,873,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $30.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.