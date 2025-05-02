Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,691 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cimpress by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

