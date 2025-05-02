Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,507 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,619,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

